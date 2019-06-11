West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles remain undefeated

West Kootenay Orioles sweep doubleheader over University Titans Saturday

The West Kootenay A Orioles remained perfect in Spokane American Legion baseball as they pushed their record to 6-0 with a pair of wins over the University Titans on Saturday.

The Orioles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to eke out a 5-4 victory in Game 1. Trailing 4-3, Orioles batter Connor Stainer singled in the tying and winning runs on an 0-2 pitch for a walk-off victory.

The Titans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, and extended that to 2-0 in the top of three. But the Orioles came back counting three in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Titans tied it in the fifth and took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh before Stainer’s dramatic game-winning hit.

Stainer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Kelton Forte was 3-for-4. After throwing a no-hitter against Gonzaga in his opening match last week, Jake Maniago went five innings giving up six hits and three runs, one earned, while striking out five and ceding three walks for the no-decision. Stainer came on in relief pitched two innings, giving up one run on one hit, and striking out four for the win.

In Game 2, the Orioles pitching staff shutdown the University bats as Marshall Debruyn went five scoreless innings allowing just one hit and striking out 11 in the 7-0 shutout.

The Orioles Chance Fisher doubled in three runs in the third, and had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4. Breyden Dewitt came in to close, throwing two innings for the Orioles to secure their third shutout of the season.

West Kootenay next hosts Central Valley A in a doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Butler Park.

