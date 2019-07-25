West Kootenay blanked in final round robin game

The West Kootenay Little League All Stars’ run at the provincials was brought to an end on Thursday afternoon.

In its final round robin game against Hastings, a must-win for both teams to stay in playoff contention, the Vancouver team rolled to a 9-0 win.

The loss left the All Stars with a 2-4 record and on the outside looking in for this weekend’s playoff round. The West Kootenay squad had a bye in Friday’s draw, which wrapped up round robin play for the seven-team field.

Hastings held the West Kootenay team to a single hit, by Owen Dickson, while pounding out 15 hits against the pitching tandem Levi Konkin and Tate Robinson.

It’s been a tough last couple of games for the All Stars who were also held to one hit in Wednesday’s loss to Dunbar.

Hastings built up a 3-0 lead after two innings then exploded for four runs in the fifth to put a lock on the game. They added two more in the top of the sixth

Hastings (3-2) plays Highlands (2-2) on Friday in another match that will go a long way to determining the playoff teams.

Dunbar and Coquitlam shared top spot with 3-1 records and were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.

The winner of the B.C. title will advance to the Canadian Little League championships in Ancaster, Ont., Aug. 1-10.

Baseball Notes: While the journey ends for the Little League players, the West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles are off to Richland Wash., for the state championships, which begin Saturday. The Orioles will face the Moses Lake Sun Devils in its opening game. The tournament wraps up on July 31.