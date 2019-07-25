West Kootenay blanked in final round robin game

All Stars’ playoff hopes are dashed

The West Kootenay Little League All Stars’ run at the provincials was brought to an end on Thursday afternoon.

In its final round robin game against Hastings, a must-win for both teams to stay in playoff contention, the Vancouver team rolled to a 9-0 win.

The loss left the All Stars with a 2-4 record and on the outside looking in for this weekend’s playoff round. The West Kootenay squad had a bye in Friday’s draw, which wrapped up round robin play for the seven-team field.

Hastings held the West Kootenay team to a single hit, by Owen Dickson, while pounding out 15 hits against the pitching tandem Levi Konkin and Tate Robinson.

It’s been a tough last couple of games for the All Stars who were also held to one hit in Wednesday’s loss to Dunbar.

Hastings built up a 3-0 lead after two innings then exploded for four runs in the fifth to put a lock on the game. They added two more in the top of the sixth

Hastings (3-2) plays Highlands (2-2) on Friday in another match that will go a long way to determining the playoff teams.

Dunbar and Coquitlam shared top spot with 3-1 records and were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.

The winner of the B.C. title will advance to the Canadian Little League championships in Ancaster, Ont., Aug. 1-10.

Baseball Notes: While the journey ends for the Little League players, the West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles are off to Richland Wash., for the state championships, which begin Saturday. The Orioles will face the Moses Lake Sun Devils in its opening game. The tournament wraps up on July 31.

Previous story
Fishing hot in the West Kootenay, when weather cooperates

Just Posted

West Kootenay blanked in final round robin game

All Stars’ playoff hopes are dashed

The Union, an empty space filled with memories

Dave Thompson’s Sports ‘n’ Things

Fishing hot in the West Kootenay, when weather cooperates

West Kootenay Fishing Report by Kerry Reed of Reel Adventures Sport-Fishing Charters

Farmers’ market in Trail, Saturday

Grapevine: Events for the week of July 25 to July 31

Parents press Warfield council to lower speed limit

“Forty is too fast, and the research shows it,” says Angela Weeks.

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Most Read