West Kootenay Fishing Report

by KERRY REED

Kootenay Lake: March was another weird month on the lake due to the cold water temperature. It seems the weather is not helping speed things up this spring.

We took a lot of trips out in the last couple weeks of March and every day was different. One day we would struggle to catch a fish or two, and the next day they would be feeding aggressively.

We had a couple trips with six-to-10 fish to the boat. Those were the good days. Rainbows up to 4 pounds and Bull Trout up to 10 pounds were our biggest.

We took out a few groups of skiers, who needed a day off from the hill. Those days were good as well.

It’s nice to show some of our American tourists that they can come up to ski one day and then fish the next. Always opening eyes. That’s our job.

The beginning of April marked our three day limited Kokanee opening on the West Arm.

The opening drew a lot of attention from the locals. I probably counted about 40 boats in the usual hot spots.

It was nice to see some life out there. We haven’t seen a boat all winter on the water. So, this was a welcome sight. Lots of familiar faces.

A couple more weeks of water temperatures rising, and the fish should become more and more aggressive.

Looking forward to the next couple of months as our spring fishery is only just beginning.

Columbia River: The river is still low and the fish are scattered throughout.

Some fat rainbows have been caught lately on the nymphs, and even some walleye happening this early.

Rainbows up to 4-pounds and walleye up to 4-pounds have come in lately. Also the odd northern pike is showing up at the launch. So, you never know what you might hook in to.

Spinning gear has been working for the walleye and pike, and fly fishing seems to be producing the best rainbow action.

Water temps continue to warm up and the best fishing is coming up.

What are they biting on?

On the lake, it’s been a mixed bag. Nothing too consistent yet, but we have been catching on Bucktail flies numbered 203, 210, 223. Also getting Rainbows on our favourite Gibbs/Delta Crocs in the brass/firewing or brass/firestripe colors.

Bull Trout have been few and far between, but when we catch them, they have been on our favourite Lemon lime flasher w/green pistachio hoochie. Depths of 120′ – 150′ have been our lucky numbers.

Hope this helps with your next adventure.

Tight lines …

The fishing report is provided by Kerry Reed of Reel Adventure Sport Fishing Charters. Contact Kerry at reeladventurefishing.com or call 250-505-4963.

