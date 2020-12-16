West Kootenay professional golfer Garrett Kucher announces new venture and launch of online store last week. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay professional golfer Garrett Kucher announces new venture and launch of online store last week. Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay golfer launches kuchergolf.com

Golfer Garrett Kucher finds positive way to direct his energies during the COVID pandemic

A year ago Garrett Kucher was teeing off on the European Golf Tour in Spain.

Due to the coronavirus, a lot hasn’t happened, so Kucher decided to make something happen, and launched his newest online venture “KUCHERGOLF.com” earlier this month.

“I kind of got lucky and ran into some very knowledgeable people,” said Kucher. “We formed a team and built the Kucher Golf website in the shop and launched it, and just kind of ran with it.

“It’s all really new for me, I usually just play golf,” Kucher continued. “It’s very exciting, I am having tons of fun with it.”

According to the Trail native, the venture began, as many do, over a burger and beer.

“It actually all started with a collaboration with Lion’s Head Pub in Castlegar. I was back from Spain at Christmas [2019] and I know Troy [Pyett] the owner quite well and I wanted to buy a couple hats because I really liked how the [Lions Head] hats looked.”

When Garrett returned to the tour in Spain he donned the ‘Lions Head’ cap in his first tournament and promptly made a hole-in-one, while finishing fifth in the process.

Related read: West Kootenay couple caught up in Spain’s COVID lockdown

With the unfortunate cancellation of the Evolve Tour in March, Kucher found himself caught up in the Spain lockdown due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. He and his girlfriend Tori Apostoliuk managed to flee the country, make it to his mom’s home in Castlegar and eventually to Kelowna where he works as a Golf Ambassador for Predator Ridge Golf Course.

“When I got home [after COVID], I was getting lots of compliments on the hats and stuff so with how unique this year has gone, I needed something to keep my mind busy.”

Kucher teamed up with pub owners Troy Pyett and Carly Hadfield, and added ‘KUCHERGOLF’ on the side of the caps with the mighty lion’s head emblem on the front.

“I wanted to go around and sell all these hats, and donate proceeds from the sale of these hats and help out underprivileged kids in local communities. Whether it be helping them out with a set of clubs or a junior membership or whatever it is, I just really wanted to give back.”

The hats flew off the proverbial shelf, says Kucher, and he piggy-backed that success into creating a website to sell them.

He partnered with a digital designer and marketing director to create a website to promote the hats. That rapidly snowballed into 25 products, which, in addition to the caps, include clothing, tumblers, phone cases, duffle bags and even fitted ‘kuchergolf masks’.

The KUCHERGOLF products are striking and stylish, with sharp, clean lines, and muted tones – a deceptively powerful design – much like Garrett’s golf game.

KUCHERGOLF received a very promising online response since launching, but Garrett still looks forward to a return to playing professional golf, and will leave the online business to his team to run.

“This is good for me too. It’s publicity and getting my name out there. It’s not me trying to be Nike, it’s just something on the side where any opportunity where I can grow my name and, really, find ways to give back to the community in any way. That’s where I am at right now.”

Not a bad place to be, given an otherwise tumultuous 2020.

Kucher hopes to share his expertise in the future with courses like Trail’s Birchbank Golf Course, Rossland’s Redstone Resort, and Castlegar Golf and Country Club and run golf clinics for youth.

“I want to be that guy where if I had any opportunity I’d pump it back into the community because I’ve had so much help from small town communities and people with big hearts.

“I know how hard the road is at any level. You never stop needing that help and support.”

Go to kuchergolf.com or visit kuchergolf’s social media pages for more information.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golfkootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic
Next story
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

West Kootenay professional golfer Garrett Kucher announces new venture and launch of online store last week. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay golfer launches kuchergolf.com

Golfer Garrett Kucher finds positive way to direct his energies during the COVID pandemic

Caretakers Bruce and Irene Montgomery join resident John Carter for a photo by the Christmas tree at Chateau Manor. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail manor makes festive holiday season for seniors

Every wall, nook, doorway, and shelf is feted with seasonal decor

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Most Read