West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

The West Kootenay Orioles made history on Wednesday, winning the Washington American Legion ‘A’ State baseball championship.

The U16 Orioles went undefeated, winning five straight games, including a thrilling 14-6 final victory over the Hanford Flames to capture the first Legion state title won by a Greater Trail Youth baseball team.

