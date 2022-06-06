The West Kootenay Rebels fast pitch team went undefeated at the Fleetwood U17 Softball Tournament in Surrey last week. The team won its second consecutive tournament, cruising through the round robin before beating the Delta Devils 7-4 in the final gold medal match. The Rebels also won gold at the Kamloops U17 Knockout tournament on May 8. Congratulations Rebels!! Photo: Submitted

West Kootenay Rebels golden again!

The West Kootenay team includes players from Trail, Rossland, Castlegar and Salmo

