The U14 West Kootenay Rebels are on their way to Langley to play in the 2019 U14-B Provincial Softball Championship. The team will compete against 17 teams from across B.C. and hope to improve upon their fourth-place finish in the silver pool at last year’s championship. This year’s team includes: (back from left) Kendra Stavast, Averi Handley, Cassidy Smyth, Serena Morgan, and Maddie Riley. Middle – Ava Nault, Payton Avis, Brynn Gallamore, Zoe Davies, and Sydney Dobie. Front – Taylor Jessup and Natasha Holland.

West Kootenay Rebels off to provincials

The West Kootenay Rebels begin play Friday at the 2019 U14 BC girls softball championship

