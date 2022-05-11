The West Kootenay Rebels won gold at the Kamloops u17 Spring Knockout softball tournament on the weekend. West Kootenay rolled to gold with a 7-4 victory over Kelowna in the final. Photo: submitted

West Kootenay Rebels strike gold at Kamloops tournament

West Kootenay Rebels rock Kelowna West Side Outlaws and roll to 7-4 victory in final

The West Kootenay Rebels won gold at the Kamloops u17 Spring Knockout softball tournament on the weekend.

The Rebels locked down second place in the preliminaries with two wins and a tie, then played Kamloops in the semifinals.

Averi Handley belted a grand slam home run to lift the Rebels to a 10-2 victory over the home side and set up the final versus the Kelowna West Side Outlaws. Handley then made a diving catch at shortstop and fired a throw to first for a double play that killed the Outlaws rally and ignited a spark under the Rebels.

The Rebels’ Zoe Davies and Maddie Riley both hit home runs in the final as West Kootenay rolled to gold with a 7-4 victory.

MVPs for the preliminary games went to Sydney Dobie, Taylor Jessup and Kendra Stavast.


