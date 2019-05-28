West Kootenay Timberwolves earn weekend split

The Timberwolves return home for a rematch against the Cranbrook Outlaws on Saturday in Rossland

The West Kootenay Timberwolves split a pair of road games on the weekend, and return home for a tilt against the Cranbrook Outlaws on Saturday at the Rossland Arena at 6:30 p.m. Steve Martin photo.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves lacrosse team earned a split on the road last weekend against the Rockyview Rage from Cochrane and the Cranbrook Outlaws.

The Timberwolves fell to the Rage 13-4 on Saturday but channeled that disappointment into a big bounce-back match versus the Outlaws with a 4-3 victory Sunday.

“We knew we had to be our best this weekend playing Saturday against a higher tiered team,” said head coach Peter Youngblut. “Although we did not get the result we wanted, we finished strong and had many positives to keep the momentum going into Sunday’s game. We are looking forward to facing Cranbrook again this weekend at home in Rossland.”

Eric Reid delivered another strong offensive performance with a hat trick against the Rage, and a two-goal performance against Cranbrook. Dustin Perepolkin scored singles in each match, while Brian Martin netted one in the victory over the Outlaws.

The Timberwolves’ defence, led by a strong goaltending performance by Kyle McIntosh, minimized scoring opportunities for Cranbrook on Sunday.

“The boys played their hearts out and battled through,” said defensive coach Rob Van Beek. “It paid off with a win on Sunday and the coaching staff could not be prouder.”

The Timberwolves are halfway through the regular season and are heading into three weekends of home games between June 1 and June 23 as they battle for position in the standings to earn home advantage for Championships.

The Timberwolves are 3-4-0, and face Cranbrook at home Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rossland Arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.