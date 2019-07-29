The West Kootenay Wolfpack competed at PeeWee box lacrosse provincials. Photo submitted

West Kootenay Wolfpack compete at PeeWee lacrosse provincials

The team of athletes from the region travelled to Delta for the tournament

Submitted

The West Kootenay Wolfpack’s PeeWee team took part in the box lacrosse provincials in Delta on July 11 to 14.

The team, which includes athletes from around the West Kootenay, opened the tournament with a 9-8 loss to Ridge Meadows. The Wolfpack followed that with a 9-1 loss to Burnaby.

In the finale, Noah Thirsk scored three unanswered goals. Roscoe DuPont scored with seconds left to send the game to overtime, where the Wolfpack fell to Richmond 7-6.

Thirsk was named the West Kootenay’s representative on the PeeWee C all-star team

