A women’s team has won the A division trophy at the 31st annual Maglio Bocce Tournament for the first time.

Nelson’s Anna Barth and Trail’s Liz Burke teamed up to win the title in the first year the event had men and women’s teams competing against each other at Lakeside Park.

Trail natives Len Seymour and Al Martin meanwhile took the B division title.

The event, which was hosted on July 21 by the Nelson Italian Canadian Society, included 15 teams.