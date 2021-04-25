As of April 23, B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Whistler BC, by Courtney & Colin Adams. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry

As of April 23, B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Whistler BC, by Courtney & Colin Adams. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry

Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

British Columbians can still go camping in their own region, says Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry regarding non-essential travel restrictions that took effect April 23.

On April 22, the provincial health officer said people looking to enjoy the outdoors this spring can still go camping – just closer to home.

“If you do need a break, then go to a place that’s close by,” Henry said. “Go for a hike within your local area. If you’re going camping, go camping within your local health area.”

B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health authority, which is being enforced at the discretion of the campsite operator.

For the purposes of the new travel restrictions, Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone, said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

Operators are also being asked to cancel any already-made bookings. BC Parks is said it is ensuring those who booked a provincial camping site outside of their health authority are refunded.

A checkpoint system will now see police at major highway and ferry crossings, able to slap $575 fines upon non-essential travellers.

The Emergency Program Act measures are aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread between parts of the province, Farnworth said.

“If we act now and do the right thing, we can still have a summer like those we are all used to.”

The travel ban will remain in effect until May 25.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampingCanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

The Iron Colt Development received its development permit at Rossland council earlier this month.
City of Rossland gives go ahead for Iron Colt development permit

A multi-family, 16 unit townhouse project will be built into the hillside overlooking the city

Art Benzer and Gord McAlpine have kept track of the traffic on Antenna Trail in Montrose with over 23,000 hikers signing the book at the top of the mountain since 2013. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID inspires record number of hikes up West Kootenay trail

A popular hike up Montrose trail grows in popularity during pandemic year

(Trail RCMP photo)
Trail response teams help man off ledge

Trail RCMP, firefighters, and emergency services help distraught man suffering mental health crisis

Students from the three schools may be bussed to Stanley Humphries next year. Photo by John Boivin
UPDATE: Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at Castlegar’s high school

Exposure at Stanley Humphries Secondary School occurred April 19 - 20

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Police raid two Castlegar homes, seize drugs and cash

Drug trafficking charges have been laid against two Castlegar residents

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read