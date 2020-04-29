Discover Trail, BC

Four-season recreation, diverse culture and natural beauty are fit for any West Coast Traveller.

Trail is a culturally rich town in British Columbia’s Kootenay region.

Enjoy a stroll or cycle along the Columbia River Skywalk, one of the longest bridges of its kind in North America at 1,000 ft. Take the family to Gyro Park, complete with a playground, spray park, boat launch, gazebo, summer concession and stunning green space.

The Trail Riverfront Centre, an integrated library, museum and visitor centre, is Trail’s hub for learning, culture and local information.

Culture seekers can catch live performances at The Bailey, or watch movies vintage-style in the Royal Theatre. Discover Trail’s many landmarks, including its historic rock walls and 63 unique covered staircases. Trail is a vibrant destination known as a blooming community and has been named the best floral city in Canada. And of course, take the family out on Trail’s iconic hiking and biking trails.

Trail offers four-season recreation, diverse culture and natural beauty fit for any West Coast Traveller.

Facts

Population: 7,709

Famous for its significant Italian community. Prior to the end of the Second World War, many Italian immigrants helped shape the community’s social and cultural structure. Check out Trail’s famous Little Italy.

More than 170km of trails are developed for hiking and biking

Well known as the Home of Champions, honouring individuals who excel in sports, industry, and lifestyle.

Weather

The area has a moderate climate with low humidity, hot, dry summers and relatively mild, yet snowy winters. The average daily maximum temperature in July is 28°C and the average minimum for January is -5.9°C. Annual sunshine averages 1,860 hours and average annual precipitation is 731 mm.

Getting here

Flying: The Trail Regional Airport offers daily flights to Vancouver.

West Kootenay Regional Airport is located in Castlegar (30 minutes from Trail) and offers flights to Vancouver and Calgary.

Transit: The West Kootenay Transit offers bus services to Trail.

