Discover Trail, BC

Four-season recreation, diverse culture and natural beauty are fit for any West Coast Traveller.

Trail is a culturally rich town in British Columbia’s Kootenay region.

Enjoy a stroll or cycle along the Columbia River Skywalk, one of the longest bridges of its kind in North America at 1,000 ft. Take the family to Gyro Park, complete with a playground, spray park, boat launch, gazebo, summer concession and stunning green space.

The Trail Riverfront Centre, an integrated library, museum and visitor centre, is Trail’s hub for learning, culture and local information.

Culture seekers can catch live performances at The Bailey, or watch movies vintage-style in the Royal Theatre. Discover Trail’s many landmarks, including its historic rock walls and 63 unique covered staircases. Trail is a vibrant destination known as a blooming community and has been named the best floral city in Canada. And of course, take the family out on Trail’s iconic hiking and biking trails.

Trail offers four-season recreation, diverse culture and natural beauty fit for any West Coast Traveller.

Facts

  • Population: 7,709
  • Famous for its significant Italian community. Prior to the end of the Second World War, many Italian immigrants helped shape the community’s social and cultural structure. Check out Trail’s famous Little Italy.
  • More than 170km of trails are developed for hiking and biking
  • Well known as the Home of Champions, honouring individuals who excel in sports, industry, and lifestyle.

Weather

TRAIL WEATHER

The area has a moderate climate with low humidity, hot, dry summers and relatively mild, yet snowy winters. The average daily maximum temperature in July is 28°C and the average minimum for January is -5.9°C. Annual sunshine averages 1,860 hours and average annual precipitation is 731 mm.

Getting here

Flying: The Trail Regional Airport offers daily flights to Vancouver.

West Kootenay Regional Airport is located in Castlegar (30 minutes from Trail) and offers flights to Vancouver and Calgary.

Transit: The West Kootenay Transit offers bus services to Trail.

British ColumbiaCanadaCity of Trailtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winter activities to discover (or rediscover)

Just Posted

Pend d’Oreille, Casino clean-up volunteers get the job done!

West Kootenay volunteers and businesses join together to help clean up burned vehicle sites

Rossland Food Bank adjusts operations to help cope with extra demand in services during COVID-19 crisis

The food bank has moved much of its services outside to help follow physical distancing protocols

Thieves targeting unlocked cars and sheds in Greater Trail

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at the Trail detachment

Police say more calls of drug use in Trail

With warmer weather on the way this trend of increased reports is expected to continue

Renovations at Nakusp Hot Springs well underway

Crews have been busy painting and staining hot spring facilities over last month

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Most Read