From skywalk to skatepark, discover Trail, BC

Visiting Trail, in the beautiful West Kootenays? Check out these unique local destinations:

Columbia River Skywalk

The Columbia River Skywalk is one of the longest pedestrian suspension bridges of its kind in North America at 300 metres (1,000 feet) landing to landing!

The bike- and stroller-friendly bridge is part of the Trans Canada Trail Society’s Great Trail and spans the Columbia River from Rotary Park in West Trail to McQuarrie Street in East Trail.

Columbia Gardens Vineyard and Winery

The Columbia Gardens Vineyard and Winery Estate is nestled in the heart of the Columbia Gardens Valley near the Trail Regional Airport. The Burl tasting room features all of their wines and thoughtful gifts for purchase. 9340 Station Rd., 250-367-7493, cgwinery.com

Gyro Park

The ideal location for a sunny afternoon in Trail! Gyro Park plays host to many community events and private functions. Complete with a playground, spray park, boat launch, gazebo, summer concession, and stunning green space, Gyro is Trail’s destination to beat the heat. Soak up the sun on the sandy beach along the Columbia River! Don’t forget your sunscreen! Ample parking and public washrooms make your day visit convenient and comfortable. 1090 Charles Lakes Dr. (en route to Sunningdale) Phone: 250-364-0888 (for event bookings).

City Parks

As a tournament hub, Trail’s parks host thousands of visitors annually – and for good reason! Looking for a more relaxed locale for playtime or a picnic? Trail’s neighbourhood parks are the pride of the community, while Gyro Park, Butler Park, Haley Park and Andy Bilesky Little League Park offer specialized recreational opportunities to the community at large.

Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Sweat, soak and swim! The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre offers a well-equipped fitness centre, an eight-lane and leisure pool, waterslide and diving boards, and steam room. Outside, put your racquet to use in the tennis and pickleball court. 1875 Columbia Ave., 250-364-0888

Trail Riverfront Centre

The Riverfront Centre, Trail’s newest facility, houses the Trail Visitor Centre, Trail Museum and Archives and the Trail and District Public Library. These services provide easy downtown access for library/ museum-goers and visitors to the area. With proximity to the Esplanade, the Columbia River Skywalk and varied downtown amenities and businesses, the two-storey building is Trail’s hub for learning, culture and information. 1505 Bay Ave., 250-364-0821, trailriverfrontcentre.com

Trail Memorial Centre

Trail’s flagship recreation facility, the Memorial Centre is home to the Trail Junior Smoke Eaters in the British Columbia Hockey League and offers a variety of recreation options when you’re not catching a game. A state of the art squash court and public skating with rentals can be booked through Trail Parks and Recreation. Take in some sports history in the Sports Hall of Memories on the red floor during intermission! 1051 Victoria St., 250-364-0888 (for event bookings and general information).

This Italian-themed park, located in Trail’s historic Gulch, is beautifully designed with lush grass, picnic tables, flower gardens, a fountain, and an il grotto area. Grab a picnic lunch and enjoy the ambiance. Street parking available.

Tech Interpretive Centre

Ever wonder what actually goes on up “on the hill”? The Teck Interpretive Centre located in the Trail Chamber of Commerce gives you an inside look into the science behind smelting. Book a tour with former Teck employees who can tell you everything you need to know! 200-1199, Bay Ave., 250-368-3144

Trail SK8 Park

Located near the boat launch at Gyro Park, the Trail SK8 Park offers 13 features including a large bowl, rails and half-pipes. Grab your board and friends and enjoy this great amenity overlooking the Columbia River. Gyro Park (near the boat launch) 1090 Charles Lakes Dr., trail.ca/SkatePark

For more information visit the Trail Visitor Centre or Trail Daily Times

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

British ColumbiaCanadaFamily activitieskootenayparksThings to doTraILtravel