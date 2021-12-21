USA Today poll ranks Rossland as top ski town in Canada

For the second straight year, the city of Rossland is named Top Ski Town in Canada by USA Today poll

For the second straight year, the City of Rossland has been voted the top ski town in Canada.

The results are in from USA Today’s Top 10 Ski Towns poll as Rossland, once again, is Canada’s No. 1 ski town and among the Top 3 in North America.

Rossland is home to RED Mountain, known for its amazing powder and CAT skiing, the popular destination has also undertaken a massive terrain expansion in the last decade.

Covering 3,850 acres of incredible and readily accessible runs, it puts RED in the Top 10, size-wise, in North America.

The area around Rossland is also well know for being one of North America’s top spots for mountain biking and hiking in summer, in addition to its epic cross country skiing and snowshoeing trails in the winter.

READ MORE: Why Rossland was made for summer

The relaxed and friendly town has something for everyone, whether its accommodations, shopping, relaxing at a pub, or in search of fine dining – the small yet unique city has an abundance of amenities.

For those who truly treasure the small ski town vibe, they can find it on the Tourism Rossland facebook page, where dozens of locals shared comments on their best powder days, while a few admonished posters, pleading for secrecy.

Rossland came in second in all of North America in last year’s poll behind North Conway, New Hampshire, but this year Red River, New Mexico earned the No. 1 ski town honour across the continent, with North Conway taking second place.

READ MORE: The votes are in: BC wins big in World Ski Awards!

Red River boasts an average annual snowfall of over 200 inches, with over 50 trails for all skill levels and Saturday night torchlight parades and fireworks, according to the release, the town offers the perfect getaway for skiers of all ages and expertise.

The top ski towns are chosen by a panel of experts who partner with USA Today’s 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees. The top 10 winners are then determined by popular vote.

Nelson earned the third spot for Canadian ski towns and ninth best ski town overall, while Banff came in fifth overall and second in Canada.

The Golden City beat out iconic ski destinations such as Stowe,Vermont; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Aspen, Colorado.

Also, both Rossland and Nelson stood alone in the Top 10 among B.C. towns, as rivals like Whistler-Blackcomb, Kelowna-Big White, and Invermere-Panorama did not make the cut.

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaRosslandSkiing and Snowboardingwct-intro