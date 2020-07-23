West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
BV-YAN partners with the Village of Fruitvale on beautification projects
Candles were left in windows to remember Const. Allan Young
PHOTOS: Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature in partnership with the Trail Museum & Archives
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first
Creston Arts and Crafts Studio is home to original artwork produced by 18 local artists and artisans
Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system