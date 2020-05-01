Why Rossland was made for summer

Biking, hiking, heritage explorations and more – it’s all here!

Welcome to one of British Columbia’s premier mountain getaways, a delight for history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Here’s a look at some of the many possibilities of your summer visit to Rossland, in the British Columbia’s Kootenay region.

Sip, savour and browse

Strolling the streets of Rossland is a great way to get the flavour of this inviting community. You’ll find everything you need to accommodate your outdoor adventures, but also unique hand-crafted jewellery, pottery and glassworks from local artisans, boutique fashions and more.

After working up an appetite, discover numerous tasty solutions in downtown Rossland, including vegan and vegetarian fare, locally roasted coffee at the Alpine Grind and fresh-baked goodness from Hoopers Bakery. For heartier appetites, there’s authentic Italian cuisine, steaks, French-inspired flavours and inspired pub selections (and yes, the Rossland Beer Company will help you quench that thirst for local brews!). Whet your appetite at tourismrossland.com

And at Rossland’s year-round farmers’ Mountain Market, browse fresh, local foods and artisan creations – downtown on Queen Street in the summer, and moving to Miners Hall for winter.

Delve into a little local history

Intrigued by the stories behind those colourful storefronts? Or the name behind the Rossland name?

The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre is chock-full of answers to this and a whole lot more. From gold rush artifacts to curated displays exploring the evolution of this mountain town, this is definitely worth a visit.

To enjoy a self-guided walking tour of the town’s colourful streets, pick up your tour brochure or download a copy from heritagerossland.com

Ride this way

For mountain biking enthusiasts, few destinations resonate like Rossland, where community organizations like the Kootenay Columbia Trail Society and other locals have developed and maintained more than 150 kilometres of single track! A highlight is the 35km Seven Summits Trail, “the jewel in Rossland’s mountain biking crown.”

For a ride that’s a little more laid back, check out the 162km-long Columbia and Western Rail Trail, stretching from Castlegar to Midway and part of the Trans Canada Trail. Shuttle services are also available.

And for those who don’t want to swap their wheels for skis when the snow hits, fat biking tracks are also available – learn more at tourismrossland.com

Trail tales

Tucked into the mountains, it’s no surprise that hiking and trail running are popular pastimes in Rossland.

Travel to the Rossland Range’s highest peak along the Old Glory Trail, tackle all 50km of the Seven Summits trail or enjoy a leisurely hike through lush green forests … two feet are perfect for discovering the great outdoors! Trail maps are available at the community’s outdoor shops.

Tee up for summer

With this stunning landscape as their backdrop, it’s no wonder that the region’s alpine golf courses are among the most celebrated in the world. On the Les Furber Signature course at Redstone Resort, right in Rossland, golfers find a lot to love, with interesting layouts and elevation changes. (Plus, with an elevation of around 3,500 feet, your drives can enjoy an extra 20 yards and your iron shots 10 to 15 yards.)

Additional nearby options include Christina Lake Golf Club and Birchbank Golf Club, between Trail and Castlegar, and Castlegar Golf Club.

Time for a little H2O

Need to cool off after a hiking or biking adventure? Head out along Highway 3 to Nancy Greene Lake for swimming, paddling or just a leisurely float. Nearby rivers also provide ample opportunities for fly fishing, kayaking or whitewater adventures.

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

