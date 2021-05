If you have a photo to share with readers email it (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail resident Mike Wicentowich spotted this mama and her cub out for a stroll last week.

There’s already been several reports to police regarding bears trying to enter homes in search of sustenance and breaking into vehicles to access food left inside.

The RCMP reminds everyone of the importance not to leave any food or garbage outside of the house or inside vehicles.

