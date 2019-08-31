Cans of beer are seen on the new Molson Coors can line during its inauguration Monday, March 19, 2012 in Montreal. Molson Coors plans to spend up to $500 million to build a new Montreal brewery instead of modernizing its 231-year-old facility along the St. Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Beer can enthusiasts head to New Mexico for ‘CANvention’

Collectors attend from around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans

Hundreds of beer can collectors are heading to New Mexico for a “CANvention.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Brewery Collectibles Club of America is scheduled Thursday to start celebrating different types of beer cans at its three-day national gathering at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The club says the event attracts collectors from around the world who trade, buy and sell vintage and craft beer cans. It is a chance for those attending to sample beer from local Albuquerque brewers.

The gathering began in 1969 after collector Denver Wright, Jr. put an ad in a St. Louis newspaper asking anyone who collected beer cans to contact him.

Six collectors responded and they held an event in Denver months later.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Just Posted

Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

Road rules for school zones are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A night of Neil Diamond coming to the Trail Legion

Jason Scott will perform “Diamond Forever: a Celebration of Neil Diamond” on Sept. 13

West Kootenay Fishing Report: Fishing hot in August, looking forward to fall

“All in all, its been a great couple months of fishing on all of our waters” - Kerry Reed.

Trail workers play vital role in advancing labour rights

Labour Day 2019 is Monday, Sept. 2

Defence Minister visits Trail Armoury

Honourable Harjit Sajjan made a visit to the city on Wednesday

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

City of Fernie works to satisfy final WorkSafeBC order

According to Elk Valley RCMP, the investigation into the events at Fernie Memorial Arena is ongoing

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

Most Read