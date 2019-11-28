(Photo: Shauna Michalyshyn)

Can you spot it?

Actually this would be more aptly titled “Can you see …?”

Shauna Michalyshyn and her husband were out walking in the Pend d’Oreille area last week when she spotted this deer and shared the photo.

Can you spot the deer?

(Spoiler alert: deer is on left side of photo)


Silver City serving up Storytime, Stuff the Bus, Smoke Eaters and SwingSationS

Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

Accident slows traffic in downtown Trail

Collision occurred at Trail intersection early Thursday

Stuff the Bus ready to roll in Trail

The bus will be parked in front of the TMC for the Smokies Nov. 30 home game

‘Fridays for Future’ march in Trail

Walk starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Trail

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Guitar, banjos stolen in Grand Forks break-and-enter

RCMP began investigating on Nov. 26

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

