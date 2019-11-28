Can you spot it?

If you have a recent photo to share for “What you see …” email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Actually this would be more aptly titled “Can you see …?”

Shauna Michalyshyn and her husband were out walking in the Pend d’Oreille area last week when she spotted this deer and shared the photo.

Can you spot the deer?

If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it, sized large or actual, to editor@trailtimes.ca.

(Spoiler alert: deer is on left side of photo)



