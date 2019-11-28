Can you spot it?

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
If you have a recent photo to share for “What you see …” email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca
Grapevine: Local events from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
The bus will be parked in front of the TMC for the Smokies Nov. 30 home game
The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.
Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated
China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested
Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests
Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife
Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night
Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found
The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers
The Trail facility was built 70 years ago
Fleeing suspect from Trail, B.C. found with meth.
Environment Canada says temperatures will also drop through Friday
‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’
Greater Trail U18 team pulls off thrilling gold-medal victory in dying seconds vs Castlegar
Annual fundraiser launches Friday at Butler Park
“It’s a love that I always come back to,” says Amanda Landry.