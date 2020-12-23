Rossland Ladies Hockey Team circa 1900. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre as digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.

Rossland Ladies Hockey Team circa 1900. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre as digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.

Canadian Pioneers of Women’s Hockey

The Rossland ladies remained virtually undefeated in organized play until disbanding in 1918

This photo from the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre collection shows the Rossland Ladies Hockey Team in the old Rossland Arena circa 1900.

The Rossland Ladies Hockey Team was originally formed as a novelty for the city’s third Winter Carnival in 1900.

Rossland remained virtually undefeated in organized play for the next 17 years, disbanding in 1918 due to the First World War and the Spanish flu epidemic.

In 2014 the Rossland Ladies Hockey Team received the Pioneer Award from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, then was formally recognized for their accomplishments by the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

L-R: Alice Cooper, 2: Blackman, 3: Mellie Inches (Miss E Morrison), 4: Unknown 5: Miss Effie Agnew (Shilvock), 6: Miss Alice Northy, 7:Unknown.

This photo is digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local HistoryRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan
Next story
Checkin’ in on Woody

Just Posted

“Woody.” Photo: Ron Wilson
Checkin’ in on Woody

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Rossland Ladies Hockey Team circa 1900. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre as digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.
Canadian Pioneers of Women’s Hockey

The Rossland ladies remained virtually undefeated in organized play until disbanding in 1918

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Photo: Trail Times
Trail, Warfield renew rec and library agreement

Warfield residents can access the Trail library and rec services through the Trail Resident Program

Rossland Arena Society (RAS) and the City of Rossland received funding from the Le Roi Community Foundation to support the conversion of the arena lounge into a multi-use inclusive community space to accommodate a variety of group interests including physically distanced programming for arts, culture and recreation. L-R: Alex Forshaw, RAS volunteer; and Suzanne Belanger, RAS secretary. Photo: Submitted
Le Roi Foundation announces COVID-19 grants

$87,825 in COVID-19 relief funding was awarded to local organizations

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube
RDCK director commissions COVID parody music video

Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community Choir sings about keeping safe from COVID

The slide swamped the Southgate River, around 13 km downhill from the initial incident. Photo supplied by Hakai Institute.
VIDEO: Investigators probe Bute Inlet landslide in bid to understand glacial retreat

Hakai Institute looks into long-term effects of massive landslide on B.C.’s central coast

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
Astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from the Okanagan

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Most Read