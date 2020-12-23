Canadian Pioneers of Women’s Hockey

The Rossland ladies remained virtually undefeated in organized play until disbanding in 1918

Rossland Ladies Hockey Team circa 1900. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre as digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.

This photo from the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre collection shows the Rossland Ladies Hockey Team in the old Rossland Arena circa 1900.

The Rossland Ladies Hockey Team was originally formed as a novelty for the city’s third Winter Carnival in 1900.

Rossland remained virtually undefeated in organized play for the next 17 years, disbanding in 1918 due to the First World War and the Spanish flu epidemic.

In 2014 the Rossland Ladies Hockey Team received the Pioneer Award from the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, then was formally recognized for their accomplishments by the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

L-R: Alice Cooper, 2: Blackman, 3: Mellie Inches (Miss E Morrison), 4: Unknown 5: Miss Effie Agnew (Shilvock), 6: Miss Alice Northy, 7:Unknown.

This photo is digitized by the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.



