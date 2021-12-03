Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Seattle novelty company Archie McPhee sells mac and cheese candy canes, among other simulated flavours. (Archie McPhee)

Candy canes re-imagined: Twist on holiday treat may not delight all tastebuds

Flavour profiles expanded to include sardine, kale and hot dog

Candy canes go with Christmas like ketchup and mac and cheese.

The traditional treat has come a long way from its original peppermint form, branching out to include cherry and even some soft drink flavours, but some retailers are taking it even further.

Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based novelty item seller, lists a wide range of non-traditional flavours that are making the rounds across the internet. Although, they may never dethrone the classic peppermint in terms of popularity.

Some of the alternative flavours include mac and cheese, bacon, pickle, ketchup, sardine, sour cream and onion, hot dog, and kale – all in the traditional cane candy form with coloured stripes.

What do you think? Would you brave a sardine-flavoured holiday sweet?

ALSO READ: Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns Vancouver Islanders of holiday scams

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Holidays

Previous story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints
Next story
12 Days of Christmas comes with hefty price tag as inflation drives up costs

Just Posted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks game versus the Golden Rockets is cancelled on Friday, Dec. 3. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks forced to cancel Friday home game versus Rockets

Fentanyl (Courtesy photo)
Bad drugs in Grand Forks, Trail prompt warning by Interior Health

Sharlene Huska shaves the head of Samara Profili after the Webster student made short work of her $500 goal by raising more than $2,500 for three different cancer foundations. Webster principal Brian Stefani awaits his turn after making a pact with Samara to shave his head when she reached her goal. Photo: Geoff Fontes
West Kootenay student meets fundraising goal overnight, shaves head for cancer

Trail goalie Even Fradette made 45 saves in a 7-4 Smoke Eaters victory over the Cranbrook Bucks on Wednesday in Cranbrook. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters outgun Cranbrook Bucks