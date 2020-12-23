Checkin’ in on Woody

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

“Woody” appears to be faring well this winter, seen here in trees by the Trail Sk8 Park.

The primary food for a pileated woodpecker is carpenter ants, supplemented by other ants, woodboring beetle larvae, termites, and other insects such as flies, caterpillars, cockroaches, and grasshoppers.

They also eat wild fruits and nuts, including blackberries, sumac berries, poison ivy, holly, dogwood, and elderberry.

