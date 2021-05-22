An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

A keen photographer snapped the moment an eagle tried to snatch a duckling from the waters of Panama Flats Thursday morning.

Christy Grinton shared a series of images of the fluffy duckings and the battle of the birds on her social media.

“When I arrived at the Panama flats I noticed a very cute bunch of Mallard ducklings with their mom, 11 in all. After a few shots I went along and photographed a bunch of other birds. As I was watching the blackbirds, all of a sudden all the ducks started to fly, which means only one thing – eagle,” she wrote.

Grinton recounts the battle as the momma duck protects the ducklings and thwarts the eagle.

Most Read