Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)

Dumped boat makes waves in Okanagan

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road on Dec. 5

Ashton Wiklund’s husband came across an odd sight along a road in East Kelowna for a December morning.

A boat was dumped in the middle of Bedford Road, Dec.5.

Wiklund’s husband attempted to move the boat, but it was too large and he didn’t have the proper equipment to tow it away.

A call was made to bylaw to move the boat, which eventually happened sometime after 8 a.m.

Drivers in the area were warned to slow down and avoid the vessel that was across one lane of Bedford.

The boat appeared to be full of snow and garbage.

It’s unclear how the boat got there or why it was left on the road.

READ MORE: Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingKelowna

Previous story
More ‘mega’ Christmas displays expected this year despite cost concerns: BC Hydro
Next story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

Royal Theatre owner Lisa Milne is appreciative of all the support she has received following traumatic incidents at theatre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail theatre owners thankful for support after series of traumatic events

THEP, in partnership with the City of Trail, held a day camp last summer. Camp kids learned about soil testing, ground cover, the importance of removing shoes indoors and handwashing especially before eating. Photos: Submitted
Trail area lead levels continue to decline: 2022 report

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. Photo: Black Press
BC Transit reminds ridership of winter service impacts

Serge Pasquali slides out of the hack. Photo: submitted
Retirees curling: McKerracher on a roll