The new Haskap Berry, grown at Kirkaberry Farms in Midway, is touted as Canada’s “new super berry.” (Sheri Regnier photo)

Ever heard of the Haskap Berry?

Haskap berries are said to be “Canada’s new super berry”

If you like sweet, tart and a burst of flavour all in one little bite, then you’ll love the Haskap Berry.

Touted as Canada’s “new super berry” the Haskap Berry is said to contain more Vitamin C than an orange, more potassium than a banana, and more anthocyanins than a blueberry.

So it ticks three boxes.

It’s delicious, nutritious, and the really good part is that it’s grown locally at Kirkaberry Farms in Midway.

The Trail Times happened to come across this new superfood on a quick trip to Ferraro Foods in downtown Trail where the berry is now being sold.

So, what is a Haskap?

According to the Kirkaberry Farm website, it is a new crop for North America.

“Most people mistake the fruit as part of the vaccinium family (blueberries and cranberries), when in fact the fruit is more closely related to tomatoes,” the website states.

“The name Haskap comes from the Ainu word ‘haskappu’ meaning ‘little present at the end of the branch’ … It has also been known as ‘Blue Honeysuckle’, ‘Honeyberry’, ‘Edible Honeysuckle’ and ‘Sweet Berry Honeysuckles.’”

What can the berry be used for?

Besides eating them raw, they are delicious, Haskap berries can be used in smoothies, sauces and savory meals, used in pastries, tarts, pies, squares, and even preserved in jams and jellies.


