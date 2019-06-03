A whopping $100,000 in gold and silver is hidden somewhere in Vancouver. (GoldHunt)

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Feeling the pinch as you book your summer flights this year?

Well, never fear – in Vancouver, there’s $100,000 worth of gold and silver hidden in a case somewhere in the city.

It’s run by GoldHunt, who have hidden $100,000 each in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

The money’s already been found in Edmonton, but the other two cities are up for grabs.

On their website, GoldHunt says the search is being run on behalf of a private company, that wishes to stay anonymous, but will be taken across Canada this summer.

To find the cash, searchers will have to buy a $35 treasure map. If you want to up your odds, you can spend $55 and get the map plus five clues.

Then – then hunt is on!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Just Posted

Tree planted at Beaver Creek marks 100 years of local government

Mountain ash tree planted next to First Nations Arbour, set to open later this year

Trail Kidney Walk

Every step is a giant leap forward in the fight against kidney disease.

Students restore habitat at Silver City Trap Club

Selkirk College students spent 2 days on the banks of the Columbia River

Sisters support Skool Aid

Sister Norma Gallant represents the Congregations of Notre Dame

12 years later, an activist roots for Rossland plastic bag ban

Tracey Saxby helped kick-start Canada’s first drive to ban single-use bags

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Quality, not quantity is key in teens’ sleep habits: B.C. study

UBC researchers say teens who have trouble falling or staying asleep have poorer health outcomes

Most Read