France rebuffs Trump for suggesting ‘flying water tankers’ to fight Notre Dame fire

Trump’s advice was shut down in a series of tweets from the French interior ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump was promptly shut down by French officials after he tweeted unsolicited advice on how to fight the blaze on Monday at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The president, who’s notorious for his opinionated and scornful tweets, suggested fire crews use “flying water tankers” to hit the inferno, likely referring to the aircraft that drop water onto fires.

France’s Ministry of the Interior later posted its own tweet, in apparent reply: “Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible Notre Dame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

READ MORE: Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

It’s still unclear exactly what caused the fire, but officials have said they are investigating a possible link to a renovation project underway at the cathedral’s peak.

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

