(Black Press Media file photo)

From hamsters to horses, BC SPCA celebrates 125 years of protecting animals

BC SPCA wants to thank their supporters for transforming the lives of neglected, injured and abused animals

By Janelle Swift

The BC SPCA has been helping millions of injured and abused animals for 125 years, and to mark the occasion the province has issued a special proclamation to mark the special milestone.

Within the last year, the BC SPCA has responded to 8,000 complaints of animal cruelty, while also providing care for nearly 48,000 animals in need.

Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA says that over the decades the organization has been able to give emergency veterinary care, sheltering and adoption placements, and rehabilitation for injured and orphaned wild animals.

“Our goal is to change the way animals are valued and treated so that they don’t have to suffer in the first place,” he said.

From its early beginnings as an advocacy group, the BC SPCA has grown to become one of the largest welfare organizations of its kind in North America. This includes 44 locations across B.C., including community animal centres, store-front adoption sites, veterinary hospitals, spay and neuter clinics and a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

“We care for all animals – from hamsters to horses and from owls to otters,” says Daniell.

He says the key to the BC SPCA’s longevity and achievements are because of all of its members who are passionate about protecting the province’s most vulnerable animals. The SPCA’s programs are funded entirely by donations.

However, Daniell says there is still much to be done.

“We are grateful to all those who share our vision of a world where no animal suffers because of human neglect or violence.”

The provincial government issues proclamations from time to time to give official recognition to occasions or events of provincial importance or historical significance. In the past, this has included Multiculturalism Week and Child and Youth Day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

Just Posted

viaSport celebrates National Coaches Week

Go online and post a photo and comment of your favourite coach in honour of National Coaches Week

Trail RCMP report golf course break-in, lost child and more

Anyone with information about the Birchbank break-in is asked to call the Trail RCMP

Rossland resident Aerin Bowers completes 19-km swim along Christina Lake

Bowers said her dad inspired her to complete the epic adventure

Archibald’s Aircraft

First plane at the Trail airport circa 1929

Without federal aid, the future of B.C. air transport is bleak

Air traffic remains down 75 to 85 per cent

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Totem pole considered cultural appropriation removed from Nelson’s Hume School

The pole had also become rotted and was seen as dangerous to students

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Most Read