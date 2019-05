GET together at Trail Riverfront Centre

For more information visit the Trail and District Public Library

The “GET” Club, or Girls Empowered Together, gathered at the Trail Riverfront Centre on Wednesday after school to pay homage to Queen Victoria, a fitting occasion given that Victoria Day was just celebrated on Monday.

Alongside library leader Donna Tremblay, the girls baked scones and over a cuppa, they chatted about the British Queen, who she was and why the holiday is named after her.

As well, they laughed over colloquialisms that are usually only heard in England, like collywobbles, gobsmacked, knackered, and “It’s monkeys outside!”.

The GET Club, or “Girls Empowered Together,” meets Wednesdays at the Riverfront Centre from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

This club for girls in Grade 5 to Grade 7. This girls-only opportunity includes inspiring guest speakers and activities that focus on fun, friendship, healthy lifestyles, sharing interests and hobbies and opportunities to explore creativity and community service.

The program has only one more gathering this school season, which is on May 29.

For more information visit traillibrary.com or call the Riverfront Centre at 250.364.1731.



