Getting ready for fall in the West Kootenay?

This little cutie, from the species Tamiasciurus hudsonicus, otherwise known as a red squirrel, seems to be addressing what many of us don’t want to.

The end of summer 2022 is nearing, and it’s time to start thinking about squirrelling away sustenance for fall and winter.

The fall equinox arrives on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9:04 p.m. eastern time.

The equinox occurs at the same moment worldwide.

What is the autumnal equinox?

The autumnal equinox is an astronomical event that marks the start of autumn, or fall. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox occurs in September; in the southern hemisphere, it occurs in March.

What is an equinox?

During an equinox, the sun crosses what we call the “celestial equator” — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space. The equinox occurs precisely when the sun’s center passes through this line.

For those in the northern hemisphere, when the sun crosses the equator going from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal equinox. In the southern hemisphere, it’s the reverse.



