‘Greatest Of All Time’ climbers in the City of Trail

If you have a photo to share with readers email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson spotted a trio of mountain goats trekking on the ridges between Gyro Park and Sunningdale last week. Mountain goats are the largest mammals found in their high-altitude habitats, which can exceed elevations of 13,000 feet [4,000 m]. Photo: Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson spotted a trio of mountain goats trekking on the ridges between Gyro Park and Sunningdale last week.

If you have a recent photo to share, email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Please include your name, date of the photo and location of the photo.

In this frame, it looks like the goat is trying to put on the brakes, Ron Wilson points out. Photos: Ron Wilson

More about the range and habitat of mountain goats:

The mountain goat inhabits the Rocky Mountains and Cascade Range and other mountain regions of the Western Cordillera of North America, from Washington, Idaho and Montana through British Columbia and Alberta, into the southern Yukon and southeastern Alaska.

Its northernmost range is said to be along the northern fringe of the Chugach Mountains in southcentral Alaska. Introduced populations can also be found in such areas as Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado, South Dakota, and the Olympic Peninsula of Washington.

Mountain goats are the largest mammals found in their high-altitude habitats, which can exceed elevations of 13,000 feet (4,000 m).

They sometimes descend to sea level in coastal areas although they are primarily an alpine and subalpine species.

The animals usually stay above the tree line throughout the year but they will migrate seasonally to higher or lower elevations within that range. Winter migrations to low-elevation mineral licks often take them several kilometers through forested areas.

Read more: Mountain goat stuck under Trail bridge (VIDEO)

Read more: Mind your household garbage; the bears are out



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailPhotographywildfire