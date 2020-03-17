Olivia Folvik joined in the fun at the Trail United Church on Saturday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Trail Times

Annual St. Paddy’s Day Coffee Party went Saturday in the Trail United Church

The hall wasn’t as jam packed as it usually is for the St. Patrick’s Day Coffee Party at Trail United Church, but on Saturday, fun was still had by all who attended the annual event, including Olivia Folvik, aged 9.

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick (Irish: Lá Fhéile Pádraig, “the Day of the Festival of Patrick”), is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Previous: 4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion (especially the Church of Ireland), the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church.

The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, céilís, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks.

Christians who belong to liturgical denominations also attend church services and historically the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol were lifted for the day.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Just Posted

DBS Energy donates to hospital campaign

ED Campaign underway by Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Trail Times

Annual St. Paddy’s Day Coffee Party went Saturday in the Trail United Church

Trail closing city-run facilities on Tuesday

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Don’t let system get overwhelmed by COVID-19, urges Nakusp doctors

Stay isolated, stay safe, the system can be easily pushed over limit, they say

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

There are 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, accounting for 97.9 per cent of the country’s employers

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Most Read