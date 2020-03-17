Happy St. Patrick’s Day from the Trail Times

Olivia Folvik joined in the fun at the Trail United Church on Saturday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

The hall wasn’t as jam packed as it usually is for the St. Patrick’s Day Coffee Party at Trail United Church, but on Saturday, fun was still had by all who attended the annual event, including Olivia Folvik, aged 9.

Saint Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick (Irish: Lá Fhéile Pádraig, “the Day of the Festival of Patrick”), is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Saint Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion (especially the Church of Ireland), the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church.

The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.

Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, céilís, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks.

Christians who belong to liturgical denominations also attend church services and historically the Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking alcohol were lifted for the day.



