Hippie heads abound in Kootenay range

Cindy Wiley shares this striking photo she took of “hippie heads” on a recent hike up to Jumbo Pass in the Purcells.

Jumbo Pass is a beautiful alpine ridge studded with larch and surrounded by massive peaks and glaciers, which is accessed by the Glacier Creek FSR in the West Kootenay and also by way of Invermere in the East Kootenay.

It is a 10.7-km hike with an elevation gain of 957+ meters.

“This photo was taken up the north ridge of Jumbo, a 150m climb to the ridge which leads to an absolutely panoramic vista,” Cindy said. “This was by far one of the most stunning hikes I have done and with perfect conditions that day.”

A hippie head, or Anemone occidentalis as it is formally called, is a herbaceous species of flowering plant in the buttercup family.

