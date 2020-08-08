International Cat Day today #meow

On International Cat Day please share photos of your love-able felines

Aug. 8 is International Cat Day, a celebration of our favourite felines, like this little gal named Zola. (Jessee Regnier photo)

Today is the purr-fect day to give your kitty an extra little love.

That’s because it’s International Cat Day, a celebration of all things feline which takes place on Aug. 8 of every year.

It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

International Cat Day is a day to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect them.

In 2020 custodianship of International Cat Day passed to International Cat Care, a not-for-profit (charitable) organization that has been striving to improve the health and welfare of domestic cats worldwide since 1958.

International Cat Day is also referred to as World Cat Day in some countries and since its inception, it has been growing worldwide.

While most countries now observe this unofficial holiday on August 8th, Russia celebrates National Cat Day on March 1 and the U.S. celebrate both International Cat Day and their own National Cat Day on October 29.

Cat Day is another unofficial Cat Holiday observed on February 22, that originated in Japan and has become a social media sensation and is growing worldwide as people across the globe share their cat pictures and videos.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pets & People