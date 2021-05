The 23-unit complex called the Senior Citizens Villa is located on 7th Avenue in Shaver’s Bench

Eight self-watering, raised gardening containers were installed at the Senior Citizens’ Villa on Shaver’s Bench on Friday to assist residents in growing produce.

Trail Community in Bloom assisted with project and funding was provided by the LeRoi Community Foundation, Kootenay Savings Community Foundation and the Rotary Club of Trail, which developed the 23-unit Villa in 1958.

The Rotary Club of Trail, as well as the Leroi and Kootenay Savings foundations, raised money to plant a self-watering garden at the Senior Citizen’s Villa in Shaver’s Bench. Photo: Submitted

Read more: Rotary community Bingo growing by leaps and bounds

Read more: Blooming volunteers back for a 19th season in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRotaryvolunteers