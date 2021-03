If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

With the snow melting at lower elevations, Brenda Haley hung up her snowshoes, and instead, laced up her hiking boots to hoof it up the Mel DeAnna Trail Loop on Sunday.

Pictured is Ken, another avid hiker.

This trail is described as a 5.3 km loop located in Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory, and good for all skill levels.

Photos: Brenda Haley

City of TrailPhotography