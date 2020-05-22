Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

In case you missed it:
The City of Castlegar has developed a pilot program to help businesses expand into available open spaces.
Construction is underway again on the performance stage at the Cottonwood Market in Nelson.
The Rossland Beer Company has been given the green light by the city to expand its operations.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that Rossland was named after Ross Thompson?
View this post on Instagram
Have you ever been in an underground mine? Today's theme for #MuseumWeek is Museum Moments! One of our most talked about and missed museum moments is the old underground mine tour. The tour allowed guests to go into the historic Black Bear Mine to learn all about the experiences in the Red Mountain mines. The last season for the tour was in 2009; but the necessary safety upgrades required to continue going underground were deemed no longer feasible. Didn't get to experience this before it closed? Worry not! We are working towards creating a whole new mine tunnel experience with Phase II of our Renewal Project! The mine tunnel will allow us to tell our mining history through an interactive, engaging, and realistic interpretation of life in the mines of Red Mountain. For more information on this new mining experience, visit https://www.rosslandmuseum.ca/renewal. What are some of your favourite #MuseumMoments? Share them below. We can't wait to create more museum memories with you soon! Photo No. 2276.0152 From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the @columbiabasininstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Museum. You can even retain your original, and we’ll scan it for the collection. . . . . . #MuseumMomentsMW #Throwback #ThrowbackThursday #MuseumWeek #rosslandmuseum #rosslandbc #rosslandhistory #ilovemuseums #museumfromhome #culturedoesntstop
The town was established in 1892 and started out as a mining camp of 50 people.
View this post on Instagram
The long weekend is approaching! Synonymous with picnics, fishing, swimming, and sun is of course the continued celebration of Queen Victoria! Canada has been celebrating Queen Victoria's birthday since 1845. Here is a very decorated Windsor Hotel, located on the south side of Columbia Ave between Spokane Street & Washington Street. Decorated for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, May 24th, 1897. Photo #:2282.007 From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the @columbiabasininstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Museum. You can even retain your original, and we’ll scan it for the collection. . . . . . #throwbackthursday #tbt #museumweek #museumfromhome #culturedoesntstop #longlivethequeen #may24 #rosslandmuseum #rosslandhistory #rosslandbc #queenvictoria
Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday.
In Castlegar:
There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.
In Nelson:
There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.
In Trail:
There will be periods of rain today with a high of 11 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be periods of rain with a high of 13 C.
Video of the Day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.