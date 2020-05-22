File photo

Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 22

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has developed a pilot program to help businesses expand into available open spaces.

Click here for the story.

Construction is underway again on the performance stage at the Cottonwood Market in Nelson.

Click here for the story.

The Rossland Beer Company has been given the green light by the city to expand its operations.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Rossland was named after Ross Thompson?

View this post on Instagram

Have you ever been in an underground mine? Today's theme for #MuseumWeek is Museum Moments! One of our most talked about and missed museum moments is the old underground mine tour. The tour allowed guests to go into the historic Black Bear Mine to learn all about the experiences in the Red Mountain mines. The last season for the tour was in 2009; but the necessary safety upgrades required to continue going underground were deemed no longer feasible. Didn't get to experience this before it closed? Worry not! We are working towards creating a whole new mine tunnel experience with Phase II of our Renewal Project! The mine tunnel will allow us to tell our mining history through an interactive, engaging, and realistic interpretation of life in the mines of Red Mountain. For more information on this new mining experience, visit https://www.rosslandmuseum.ca/renewal. What are some of your favourite #MuseumMoments? Share them below. We can't wait to create more museum memories with you soon! Photo No. 2276.0152 From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the @columbiabasininstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Museum. You can even retain your original, and we’ll scan it for the collection. . . . . . #MuseumMomentsMW #Throwback #ThrowbackThursday #MuseumWeek #rosslandmuseum #rosslandbc #rosslandhistory #ilovemuseums #museumfromhome #culturedoesntstop

A post shared by Rossland Museum (@rosslandmuseum) on

The town was established in 1892 and started out as a mining camp of 50 people.

View this post on Instagram

The long weekend is approaching! Synonymous with picnics, fishing, swimming, and sun is of course the continued celebration of Queen Victoria! Canada has been celebrating Queen Victoria's birthday since 1845. Here is a very decorated Windsor Hotel, located on the south side of Columbia Ave between Spokane Street & Washington Street. Decorated for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, May 24th, 1897. Photo #:2282.007 From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the @columbiabasininstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Museum. You can even retain your original, and we’ll scan it for the collection. . . . . . #throwbackthursday #tbt #museumweek #museumfromhome #culturedoesntstop #longlivethequeen #may24 #rosslandmuseum #rosslandhistory #rosslandbc #queenvictoria

A post shared by Rossland Museum (@rosslandmuseum) on

Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday.

In Castlegar:

There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.

In Nelson:

There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.

In Trail:

There will be periods of rain today with a high of 11 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 13 C.

Video of the Day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A perfect fit? Customers need to navigate new norms in clothing stores

Just Posted

Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 22

‘Bigger is not always better’ says Canadian cattle farmer

Letter to the Editor from Fred Tait, Vickie Burns, MB

Creston Community Forest backs restoration plan

Board donates $75,000 to the project

Waneta Trail Sunrise Rotarians pitch in

The club has donated sanitizer, masks to frontline workers

Horoscopes for the week

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Most Read