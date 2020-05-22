Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 22

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has developed a pilot program to help businesses expand into available open spaces.

Construction is underway again on the performance stage at the Cottonwood Market in Nelson.

The Rossland Beer Company has been given the green light by the city to expand its operations.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Rossland was named after Ross Thompson?

The town was established in 1892 and started out as a mining camp of 50 people.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday.

In Castlegar:

There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.

In Nelson:

There will be a few showers with a high of 11 C.

In Trail:

There will be periods of rain today with a high of 11 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be periods of rain with a high of 13 C.

Video of the Day:

