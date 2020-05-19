File photo

Morning start: The highest community in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 19

In case you missed it:

Castlegar restaurants are set to open this week.

A rental housing project in Nelson will be ready for occupancy early in the new year.

Two parks in Trail are receiving upgrades this summer.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Elkford is the highest community in British Columbia?

The town is situated at 1300 metres in elevation and is located in the southeastern portion of the Rocky Mountains.

Weather forecast by Environment Canda on Tuesday:

In Nelson:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

In Trail/ Rossland:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 20 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly cloudy with a high of 20 C.

