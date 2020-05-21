Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Upper Arrow Lakes view from the ferry on Dec. 15, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Morning Start: The Ktunaxa people have lived in southeastern B.C. for over 10,000 years

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 21

In case you missed it:

The 2020 Castlegar Sculpturewalk has officially kicked off.

Riondel residents are protesting against the location of a planned cellphone tower near their community.

City of Trail facilities are starting to open as COVID-19 regulations slightly ease across the province.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know the Ktunaxa people have lived around the Columbia and Kootenay Rivers and Arrow Lakes area for over 10,000 years?

Their traditional territory extends around 70,000 square kilometres around present day southeastern B.C., Alberta, Montana, Washington and Idaho.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Thursday:

In Trail/Rossland:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Nelson:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a few showers with a high of 15 C.

Video of the day:

