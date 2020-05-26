(Shawn Hook Instagram photo)

Morning start: This famous singer is from the West Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Tuesday, May 26

In case you missed it:

A mural festival in Nelson will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Click here for the story.

Two people were taken into custody by Castlegar RCMP last weekend during a search warrant.

Click here for the story.

Rossland Search and Rescue crews helped to rescue an injured mountain biker on a local trail last Saturday.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that famous singer Shawn Hook is from the West Kootenays?

Hook has achieved several hit singles in Canada from his album “Cosmonaut and the Girl” and he’s also toured North America and Europe with artists Lindsay Stirling and Marianas Trench.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Tuesday:

In Castlegar/Trail/Rossland/Nelson:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 23 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty percent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Creston:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Just Posted

Pandemic exposes “culture of non-compliance”

Building Trades Council calls for public inquiry into construction site sanitation

Drive-in theatre proposed for Grand Forks

City councillors will vote next month on whether to permit the use of the private property

Morning start: This famous singer is from the West Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Tuesday, May 26

Expect traffic delays near Castlegar

Two road resurfacing projects getting underway on Highway 3

Bears are back, so is Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

The organization will deliver service this season mindful of pandemic precautions

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Drug-pricing petition garners thousands of signatures

Petition started by Chilliwack mom also drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Most Read