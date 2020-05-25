Morning start: This is the fastest growing city in the Kootenays

In case you missed it:
The lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar opened for recreational use on May 23.
School 8 trustees have voted to give themselves a pay raise.
Mountain Pineapple has deferred an application for a new cannabis store in Rossland.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that the Castlegar area is expected to grow quicker than any other region in the Kootenays over the next 18 years?
The area’s population is expected to grow by almost 19 per cent to 16,589 people by 2038.
Environment Canada weather forecast on Monday:
In Castlegar:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
Trail/Rossland
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
In Nelson:
There will be showers with a high of 16 C.
Video of the day:


