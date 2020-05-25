Morning start: This is the fastest growing city in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Monday, May 25

Beautiful skies over Castlegar, BC. Faith Jackson photo/Amateur Photographer Contest entry.

In case you missed it:

The lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar opened for recreational use on May 23.

Click here for the story.

School 8 trustees have voted to give themselves a pay raise.

Click here for the story.

Mountain Pineapple has deferred an application for a new cannabis store in Rossland.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that the Castlegar area is expected to grow quicker than any other region in the Kootenays over the next 18 years?

I love this town #castlegar #castlegarbc

The area’s population is expected to grow by almost 19 per cent to 16,589 people by 2038.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Monday:

In Castlegar:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Trail/Rossland

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

In Nelson:

There will be showers with a high of 16 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Oak Bay man stumbles upon eagle hunting seal, grabs camera just in time
Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Most Read