MTV premiered at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, 1981. (Bébéranol/Wikimedia Commons)

MTV premiered 38 years ago

Video Killed the Radio Star was the first video aired on the channel

The year was 1981 — shoulder pads were abundant and the bigger the hair, the better. This was also the year that MTV: MusicTelevision aired for the very first time.

The channel premiered on Aug. 1, 1981 at 12:01 a.m. First, footage from the launch of NASA’s first orbiter was played andthen, in a slightly robotic voice, co-creator John Lack said: “Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll.”

The MTV theme song then rang out over footage of the Apollo 11 moonwalk with the American flag replaced by the MTV logo.

The first video played on the channel was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles, followed by Styx, Rod Stewart andseveral other artists. With that, the 24-hour broadcasts had begun.

MTV’s early days consisted of music videos curated by their video jockeys — or VJs. Performers such as Duran Duran,Madonna and The Eurythmics had videos that were played on MTV regularly. Initially, the videos were basic, but as theprogram became more popular, more effort was put into the videos as recording studios recognized the value of promotingsingers though MTV.

READ ALSO: Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

Since its debut, MTV has introduced several TV shows, documentaries, public service campaigns, news and the MTV MusicVideo Awards. MTV had a reputation for pushing boundaries by touching on topics such as safe sex and playing music videosthat some considered to be risque.

Now, MTV’s content is mostly drama, comedy and reality TV, but the MTV Music Video Awards still take place annually andstaple segments such as Unplugged have remained albeit inconsistently.

According to Bell Media, there are 63 MTV-branded channels worldwide.

sig

Previous story
Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Just Posted

Women’s team wins Nelson bocce tournament for 1st time

Liz Burke and Anna Barth won the 31st annual Maglio Bocce Tournament

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

Don’t ‘hijack the process’: South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates fire back

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz issued a challenge to the other candidates in the riding

Friday is Family Day at Trail Riverfront Centre

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Closure of Groutage Apartments highlights lack of supportive housing in Trail

Service worker says 8 tenants have no place to go

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

“For the sake of tradition” – Queer Anglican minister reflects on same-gender marriage vote

Minister feels ‘hamstrung’ by group of people intent on preserving the traditional view of marriage

Kootenay Anglican bishop voices favour for same-gender marriages

Kootenay Diocese among 19 out of 30 around country to voice approval for same-gender marriage

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Most Read