VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

An otter that dined on prized fish at a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver seems to have dashed as the facility takes steps to ensure the unwelcome critter doesn’t come back.

The city’s director of parks, Howard Normann, says automatic closers will be installed on two doors and plates attached to the bottom of them so the river otter can’t return to Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

Normann says two surveillance cameras will also be placed around a pond that was home to the garden’s collection of koi.

He says it’s believed the otter showed up in the dead of night by squeezing through the bottom of a gate.

READ MORE: Wilddlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

The garden was closed last week to visitors but reopened on Thursday.

Normann says the otter ate 11 koi, including the eldest, named Madonna, which was estimated to be 50 years old.

The three remaining koi from the garden and 344 juvenile fish have been scooped out of the pond and placed at the Vancouver Aquarium.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Just Posted

Celtic jam in Trail, weekend teas

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

For those who didn’t end up with a brand new vehicle

Nutini writes, “Fortunately the hysteria of the acid spills in Trail has started to wane.”

Weary Castlegar business owners welcome Columbia Avenue completion

Many say it will take a year, or longer, to recover financially

Trail-based company and partners earn Clean Energy award

Austin Engineering is part of an innovative partnership that won Operational Excellence award

Volunteers sought for Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee

Committee will include 6-9 patient/family reps, one IH rep, and one rep from KB family practice

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Cannabis may be legal across Canada, but is it publicly accepted in B.C.?

Local cannabis user speaks out about the lingering stigma surrounding cannabis

Most Read