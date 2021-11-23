Flooding on the Lower Mainland can be seen from space. (Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

Flooding on the Lower Mainland can be seen from space. (Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

PHOTO: B.C.’s recent atmospheric river flooding as seen in space

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shares photo of Lower Mainland, southern Vancouver Island

The movement of B.C. floodwaters can be seen in space.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield posted a photo taken from space of the flooding that caused B.C. to declare a state of emergency. In the photo, posted on Nov. 17, the southern portion of Vancouver Island can be seen alongside some of the Lower Mainland.

On the Vancouver Island side, the Saanich Inlet (between the Saanich Peninsula and the rest of the Island) is a brown murky colour from flooding runoff that drifts to Salt Spring Island.

Located above the Saanich Inlet, the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday and partially reopened Tuesday while crews work to repair flooding damage to the roadway. The closure, coupled with other washouts and downed trees, cut Greater Victoria off from the rest of the Island.

ALSO READ: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

The Fraser Valley, Princeton and Merritt were all significantly damaged by the floods.

ALSO READ: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodSevere weather

Previous story
45 per cent prepared to ditch social distancing at holiday gatherings: poll

Just Posted

The Trail Smoke Eaters will again help unload Kiwanis Christmas trees, except his year it will be at a different venue. The trees will be sold at the former Zellers at the Waneta Plaza starting on Nov. 26. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kiwanis Christmas trees on the way to Trail

The 2022 Trail Museum and Archives archival calendar has hit the shelves. Featuring photos from its collection, this popular initiative is a useful gift year-round. Pick up your copy, $20 plus tax, at the gift shop in the Trail Riverfront Centre. Photo: Trail.ca
City of Trail launches new website, archival calendar

Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Director, accepted this donation from Glenn Hodge, Immediate Past President of The Legion Foundation, BC/ Yukon Command. Photo: Submitted
Legion foundation donates to hospital in Trail

A HEART participant enjoys some equine assisted learning. Photo: Submitted
Confidence is key to job training programs at Trail Skills Centre