PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

Fourty-four years ago tonight, Saturday collectively became thousands of North Americans’ favourite day, with the premier of Saturday Night Live (SNL) on NBC.

hey guys, it’s our birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/XlMfm3j7bw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2019

Created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol, the show was originally titled NBC’s Saturday Night and the first host was George Carlin, American stand-up comedian. The parody sketch show has gone on to feature countless celebrities and comedians and taken aim at significant cultural and political issues over the years.

From celebrity jeopardy with Sean Connery, Chris Farley debuting his signature character Matt Foley, Adam Sandler’s norm-breaking Hanukkah Song, Peter Dinklage singing about Space Pants, the bromance of the century between Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake and everything in between, SNL has brought us to tears, brought us to our feet and kept us coming back each week.

Walkin' into the show weekend like pic.twitter.com/yBbNc2ewLQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2019

If you had to pick, what is your all-time favourite sketch from SNL and why?

