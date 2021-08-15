A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Just Posted

Teck Trail has resumed operations in the smelter’s oxygen plant. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail restarts oxygen plant, resumes production

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File
Update: Repair complete following sewage spill into the river near Trail

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Interior Health records 376 new cases of COVID-19

Wildfires on the south arm of Kootenay Lake, with the rescinded evacuation alert shaded in orange. Map: BCWS/Nelson Star
Akokli Creek wildfire evacuation alert lifted