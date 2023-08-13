Charlotte Verriere looks back as she races on a dog sled. Born in France, living in Canada’s North has been a dream come true for her. (Charlotte Verriere/Contributor)

Charlotte Verriere looks back as she races on a dog sled. Born in France, living in Canada’s North has been a dream come true for her. (Charlotte Verriere/Contributor)

QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

For many, dogs are constant and loyal companions

These are the dog days of summer.

This is the hottest time of year in the northern hemisphere. It is also a time to spend time enjoying the companionship of dogs.

How much do you know about dogs, and about the way these fine animals are portrayed in popular culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about summer sports and recreation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ContestsDogs

 

Cst. Matthew Lajeunesse and Pace, a German shepherd training to become a police dog in Sylvan Lake, B.C. (File photo)

Cst. Matthew Lajeunesse and Pace, a German shepherd training to become a police dog in Sylvan Lake, B.C. (File photo)

Like many people, some animals like to dress up before they go out. (Morf Morford photo)

Like many people, some animals like to dress up before they go out. (Morf Morford photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Could you eat this B.C. pub’s big burger in 30 minutes? Only 2 ever have
Next story
Terrace man to bring ValhallaFest art installation to Burning Man

Just Posted

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Plaid Lake is one of many mountain lakes in the West Kootenay. Photos: Jim Bailey
Take the 2023 West Kootenay alpine lakes survey

A familiar sight of watching the under-nine and U7 minor hockey teams take to the ice during the Trail Smoke Eaters intermission may be a thing of the past, depending on consultation with BC Hockey and its non-sanctioned league policy. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail minor hockey launches petition to BC Hockey

Trail Smoke Eaters alumni are hosting their second annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 16 at the Birchbank Golf Course. (Times photo)
Smoke Eaters Alumni host golf scramble