Some of the visions of the future did not turn out to be accurate. How much do you know about past predictions? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about predictions?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz

The start of the year is a time to look ahead and contemplate the future.

In the past, many people have made predictions and forecasts about how the future would look. While some of these have played out as predicted, others are notable for their inaccuracies.

If you think you know about the world of predictions, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


The Apple iPhone was introduced in 2007 and today smart phones are prevalent. What did Steve Ballmer of Microsoft predict about the future of these devices? (Pixabay.com)

A song title from the past stated, “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.” Is your future looking bright and sunny? (Pixabay.com)

