Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

Social media, including sites like Facebook, play an important role in contemporary society. (Dreamstime/TNS photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

Social conventions, including social distancing, are part of living in a society

Over the past few months, the term “social distancing” has come into daily use, and many are also paying close attention to social interactions they have, whether online or in face-to-face communications.

Here are a few questions about society, social relations, social work and socialism.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Next story
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

Fire crews responded to the fire at approximately at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Connor Trembley photo)
Man, 26, accused of arson in summer fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

Jonathan Mcallister is charged with two counts of arson

Habitat for Humanity logo. Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
Thieves take goods and safe from Castlegar Habitat for Humanity ReStore

A pair of thieves made multiple trips in and out of the building Monday night

Greater Trail nonprofits are funding Chromebooks for low income high school students. Photo: Unsplash
Kootenay Columbia counsellor aims to supply 100 Chromebooks for low income students

COVID has widened the gap between students who struggle with financial hardship and those who don’t

Skool Aid volunteers help around 230 students living in a low-income bracket by supplying pencils, paper, and all the essentials they need for the school year. Photo: Ramakant Sharda on Unsplash
Skool Aid supplies 40 Kootenay Columbia high school students with Chromebooks

This year is anything but typical.

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Most Read